PIZZINO, Joseph R. "Joe"



SERVICES RESCHEDULED DUE TO FAMILY ILLNESS.



Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 28 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 29, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia.

