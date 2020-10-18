PITZER, Marcia Sue Age 73, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Sue was born December 24, 1946, to the late Howard and Belle Johnson. She is a graduate from Northmont in the class on 1964. Sue spent over 50 years as a hair dresser in Arcanum and Phillipsburg. She was a wonderful person, and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Dean Pitzer; both parents, and a brother, Tom Johnson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson, and nephew, Jay Johnson. Sue is survived by her step-children, Vicki Sue Buckingham, Eric (Phoung) Pitzer, Gregory (Jackie) Pitzer; sister, Pam (Dr. Floyd) Knoop; brother, Gary Johnson, Sr.; godchild, Tiffany and Joe Peschel; nieces/nephews, Donna Lynn, Gary (Lisa) Johnson, Jr., Dana (Gavin) Ward, Dawn (Chet) Hiett; several step-grandchildren & great-grandchildren; very special friend, Brenda Wallace, and numerous other relatives, friends, and neighbors.Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, 12PM (noon) at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10am-12pm on Monday. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com

