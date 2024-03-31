Piskor (Meeker), Clara Millie



Age 82, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on March 24, 2024. Clara was born to Kenneth and Ola Meeker on August 27, 1941. After graduating from Loveland High School, she attended Wilmington College where she earned a bachelor's degree in health and physical education. While in college, she served as President of the Delta Omega Theta Sorority and was a cheerleader for four years. She married Stephen G. Piskor after graduation and pursued her teaching and coaching career, starting at Maderia High School and eventually in Plano, Texas. As much as she loved coaching, her true love was raising her four children. Her endless support and dedication to her children and grandchildren brought her life's greatest joys. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Meeker, Jr.; and her loving son, Kirk Piskor. Clara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stephen Piskor; her children, Steve (Randall Robertson) Piskor, Carrie (Tim) Thomas, and Matthew Piskor; her siblings, Carl (Karen) Meeker, Karen (Ronald) Kraft; nephew, Nathan Kraft; niece, Ashlee Ellegard; and granddaughters, Kate Piskor, Tory Thomas, and Morgan Thomas. Her love will always be our guide and remain in our hearts forever! Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



