PINTER, Robert S. "Bob"



Age 91, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away the evening of Sunday, December 4, 2022. Bob was born July 16, 1931, in Wheeling, West Virginia, to John and Elizabeth Pinter.



He graduated from Wheeling High School, Class of '49. He served in the Korean War. He worked as a glazier and was a member of the Union Local 372. Bob was an avid woodworker and wood collector. He sold his creations at the 2nd Street Market for 14 years. He was proud of his Hungarian heritage and liked Bluegrass music.



He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, daughter Lisa (Craig) Zimmerman; two grandchildren, Courtney Zimmerman, and Zachary (Jamie) Zimmerman; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Zachary Jr. and two sisters, Millie Jones and Marianne McCausland.



A private graveside service will be held at a future date.


