PINNICK, Sharon K. Age 67 of Farmersville, OH, passed away Monday September 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Sharon was the former Clerk for the Village of Farmersville, OH. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Craig Pinnick, children; Craig, Jr. (Heather), Chris (Erica) and Courtney (Stephanie), sisters; Debra Carpenter, Shirley (Brian) Shaw, brother; Don (Kathleen) Collins, grandchildren; Grayson, Tristan, David, Karleen, Kayla, Kylee, Bella and Samantha and dear friends Dave and Lucinda Huff. Visitation will be Friday September 25, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Graveside funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ithaca Cemetery, St. Rt. 503 North, Ithaca (Darke Co.), OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Sharon's memory.

