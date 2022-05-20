PILKINGTON, Judith N. "Judy"



81, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Miami Valley Hospital.



Judy is survived by her husband, Carl Dwight Pilkington Jr.; children, Tara (Dave) Clark, Chris (Kyong) Pilkington; grandchildren, Bryan and Emma; step-granddaughter, Shawna (Heath) Moore; step-great-grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Moore; step great-great-granddaughter, Madalynn; siblings, Nancy Stewart, Tad (Phyllis) Stewart and Betsy (George) Welch as well as several nieces and nephews.



Visitation 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg UMC.



