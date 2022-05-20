journal-news logo
PILKINGTON, Judith

PILKINGTON, Judith N. "Judy"

81, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Miami Valley Hospital.

Judy is survived by her husband, Carl Dwight Pilkington Jr.; children, Tara (Dave) Clark, Chris (Kyong) Pilkington; grandchildren, Bryan and Emma; step-granddaughter, Shawna (Heath) Moore; step-great-grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Moore; step great-great-granddaughter, Madalynn; siblings, Nancy Stewart, Tad (Phyllis) Stewart and Betsy (George) Welch as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg UMC.

