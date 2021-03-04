PILGRIM, Bonnie L. Kier



Bonnie L. Kier Pilgrim, age 73 of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 26, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald and Virginia (Vondrell) Stammen. Bonnie married Doug Pilgrim on October 25, 2019, in



Dayton, OH.



Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and with family and friends. She loved reading, gardening and camping. Bonnie was a person of faith who grew up



attending Immaculate Conception Elementary and graduated from Carroll High School. She spent many years volunteering for various parish activities. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Bonnie is survived by her husband, Doug; sons, Todd (Sylvia) and Kevin Kier; two grandchildren, Ethan and Olivia Kier;



sister, Cheri (Bill) Whitehead; sister-in-law, Peggy Stammen and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jim Stammen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bonnie's name to Ohio's Hospice (Hospice of Dayton), 324



Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 South Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420. Bonnie will be laid to rest following Mass at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH.



To leave a memory of Bonnie or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.



Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is caring for Bonnie and her family.

