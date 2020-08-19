PIKE, Paul L. Paul L. Pike, 38, of Troy, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his residence. Paul was born November 26, 1981, in Dallas, TX. Paul was a 2000 graduate of Northwestern High School and Springfield JVS as a Machinist. He was a proud skilled machinist for over 22 years. He was well known for his grill master skills and very much enjoyed football, classic cars, bonfires, music and spending time with family and friends. Most of all he was a wonderful father, papa, devoted loving husband and the best son. Paul is survived by his mother, Elaine (Vehr) Pike of New Carlisle; his loving wife of 11 years, Sara (Ferryman) Pike of Troy; his daughters, Lacey Pike of Troy, Lilly Pike of Troy, Lindsey Spracklen of Columbus; his precious grand princess Annalise Bowling of Troy; his beloved fur baby Betsy; his best friend/brother Gerald Preston of North Hampton; his mother-in-law Shelly Keeler of Urbana; father-in-law Douglas & Pam Ferryman of Urbana; Sister's & Brothers-in-law Rachel & Jeremy Carroll of Urbana, Danielle & Dan Henline of DeGraff, Donnie & Kyla Edwards of Urbana, Nathan & Sherri Keeler of Bellefontaine, Kayla Ferryman of Urbana; Several nieces & nephews along with other relatives and friends including special cousins Pam Vehr, Jeremy Pike & Jamie Pike. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. Pike; his grandparents, Charles & Dale Pike, Thomas & Betty Vehr; his Uncle, Rick Pike and beloved cat MoJo. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, 257 W. Main St. Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Live Streaming will be available at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

