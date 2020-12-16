PIETSCH, BARBARA

PIETSCH (nee Mostoller), Barbara "Bonnie" Ellen



Barbara "Bonnie" Ellen Pietsch, nee Mostoller, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Worthington Christian Village. She was born August 3, 1942, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, to Reverend John and Vallie Mostoller. She married the love of her life, David Frank Pietsch, on March 22, 1963, who preceded her in death in July 2001. Bonnie was known by all as a happy and social person who loved to ask people about their lives.



