PIERETT, LOIS

PIERETT (Yaeger),



Lois Ann



Age 92, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday January 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1928, in Franklin, Ohio, and lived in this area most of her life. Growing up, she spent many pleasant summers at the former Lesourdsville Lake Amusement Park owned by her aunt and uncle, Nellie and Edgar Streifthau. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1936. She served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, she married and became a homemaker. For many years, she was a member of Grace Baptist Church and then Breiel Blvd. Church of God. Also, she was a member of Middletown Senior Citizens. Although she enjoyed reading, quilting, and gardening, her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Preceding her in death were her parents, Amos and Mabel (Wood) DeWitt; her first husband, Jacob D. Yaeger in 1999; her second husband, Gerald Pierett in 2014; two sons, Thomas Allen Yaeger and James Noel Yaeger; one brother, Amos DeWitt Jr., and one sister, Diane Mysonhimer. She is survived by three children, Rev. Dr. Jacob C. (Denise) Yaeger, Rebecca (Bryan) Garde, Phillip (Michelle) Yaeger; four stepchildren, Thomas (Judy) Pierett, Stephen (Connie) Pierett, Paul Pierett, and Mark (Christina) Pierett; sixteen grandchildren, Aaron, Mindy, Rachel, Bethany (Timothy), Jacob B. (Jasmine), William (Allison), Derek (Hannah), Calvin, Brendan, Alex, Nick, and Catherine; four great-grandchildren, Lexington, Nathan, Alyssa, and Tyler and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, January 22, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main Street, Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Jacob Yaeger, her eldest son, officiating. Interment will be at Springboro Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Because of the Covid pandemic, masks are required. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main Street, Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



