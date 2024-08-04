Pierce, Shawn



Shawn Pierce, age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Shawn is preceded in death by his loving mother, Dianne Pierce. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, August 8, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 10 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.



