X

PIERCE, Monica

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PIERCE, Monica

Age 62, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on

Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Monica was born in Dayton on April 5, 1958, to the late Russel & Betty (Sparks) Franz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis and Carl Franz. Monica is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Handegard and grandsons, James and Jesse Handegard. Donations may be made in Monica's memory to the American Cancer Society. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.