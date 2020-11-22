PIERCE, Harvey

PIERCE Jr., Harvey James
Age 90, of Oakwood, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Private services family only will be held. A public
memorial service will be in the Spring of 2021, when it is safe to gather. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com. SERVICES IN THE CARE OF ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral