PIERCE, Harvey

PIERCE Jr., Harvey James

Age 90, of Oakwood, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Private services family only will be held. A public

memorial service will be in the Spring of 2021, when it is safe to gather. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com. SERVICES IN THE CARE OF ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

