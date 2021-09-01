PIERATT, Gregory Charles



Of Dickinson TX, suffered from a heart attack while working in Canton, TX and later he passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Tyler, TX at the age of 55. He would have been 56 a few short weeks away as he was born on August 31, 1965, in Middletown, Ohio, to David Scott and Norma Lea Pieratt.



Greg was a very hard working man with a love for life, family and friends. He was a Christian man that attended Turning Point Church in League City, TX with his family. He worked along side his mother and father for many years in their



family business of Gulf Coast Silver and later continued on as owner to carry on the legacy as his parents so wanted him to do for his wife and children.



Everyday was a true adventure with Greg. From traveling coast to coast, trips to the beach, theme parks or simple daily outings with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Greg had a true passion for music and was a well renowned guitar player who played with various national acts throughout his years.



Greg was preceded in death by his parents David Scott and Norma Lea Pieratt and brother David "Todd" Pieratt.



He is survived by wife Barbara Jean, children Lisa Marie and John, Nicholas Scott, Alexander Charles "Alex", Zachary Todd, brother Robert "Bobby" Pieratt and Renea, as well as his grandchildren Haylie Michelle, Hannah Marie, Rudy Jr., and one sweet baby on the way.



A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main,



League City, TX 77573. A viewing will follow on Saturday,



September 4, 2021, at 9:00 am with a Funeral Service at 10:00 am lead by Pastor Jerry Hatfield at Crowder Funeral Home in League City. The procession ride will follow immediately after to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX, for the burial



ceremony.

