PICKTHORN, Ellen

PICKTHORN (Pfeiffer),



Ellen Leslie



Ellen Leslie (Pfeiffer) Pickthorn of Kettering, OH. Born May 28, 1943. Died May 29, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Survived by her devoted husband, Donald; children, Tamra Pickthorn (Gary Winfrey) of West Bloomfield, MI, Christopher Pickthorn (Nikki) of Tipp City, and Stacey Pickthorn of West Carrollton; grandchildren, Garrett Winfrey and Elizabeth Matheson; brother, Edward Pfeiffer (Patrice); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Jane Elizabeth Pfeiffer; father, Clifford Frederick Pfeiffer; sisters, Elizabeth (Pfeiffer) Palk and Elaine (Pfeiffer) Key.



Ellen never met a stranger and was a lover of people and animals. She loved being home with her children when they were little, but she also enjoyed working. She joined Meijer as a cashier and progressed to a career as the administrative assistant to several stores. She adored being a girly girl, and she sold Mary Kay for a few fun years. She loved her family deeply and most of all her husband, who was her devoted companion and caregiver during her long goodbye. Her husband is extremely grateful for friends and co-caregivers Linda Milan and Joyce Sutton. He could not have done it without them or the numerous nurses and aides who helped in her care. Ellen was a Christian, with a quiet faith that she brought to her family. Her loved ones take comfort in her passing, knowing that she is finally home with the Lord. Ellen made a decision to donate her remains to medical study. A memorial will be announced at a later date for dear friends and close family. If you are inclined to honor her memory, please do so with a donation to Hospice. The work they do is amazing, and Ellen and her family would be most grateful.

