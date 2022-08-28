PICKETT, Roy "Buddy"



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Roy was born May 14, 1931, in Lawrence County, AR. to the late Henry Allen and Vesta Louise (Oliver) Pickett. Buddy was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He served at Lackland, Denver Flight School, was a tail gunner and aircraft refueler. He received his Associate Degree in Science and was employed with Atomic Energy Commission working with DESI, Monsanto and retired from the Department of Defense with 37 years of service. Buddy was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Smith, his eldest sister who lived to 100, Montez Herbert; sister, Mary Olivene Davis; brother, Bill Pickett, and granddaughter, Valerie Pickett. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou (Henley) Pickett; his sons, Mike Pickett, Dennis Pickett (Debbie); his daughter, Karen Denny; his grandchildren, Katie Jo Pickett Ritter (Chris), Betsy Lee Pickett, Kyle Pickett, Bradley Denny (Brenda) and Patrick Denny (Kaycee); and his brother, Joe Wayne Pickett (Evelyn). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Pickett family.

