PICKETT, Joseph "Seymour" Joseph "Seymour" Pickett age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Notasulga, AL, on January 17, 1946, to parents, Early Pickett and Precious Moss- Pickett. He leaves to cherish his memory, 3 children, Derrick, Jason and Nakia Pickett; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and special friends. Services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be at 11am followed by the services at 12 pm.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/

