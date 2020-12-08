PICKENSTEIN, Mark David



Mark David Pickenstein, 71, of Springboro, OH, passed into heaven on December 4, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1949, son of the late Joseph & Margaret Pickenstein in Uhrichsville, Ohio. Mark was preceded in death by sister, Jo Ann Hayes and is survived by sister Leslie (Richard) McNeely.



Mark is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Mary Ann (Rolfsen) Pickenstein.



A graduate of Claymont High School, 1967, Mark then attended Oxford University in England; Kent State University; and graduate programs at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Mark spent his entire career serving the United States of America. Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Pickenstein was drafted into the U.S. Army Intelligence career field in 1973. His 30 year military career included the Defense Investigative Service (DIS) in Cincinnati, OH, and Headquarters, Washington, D.C. He spent 22 years in the Defense Attache System (DAS) where he was stationed all over the world.



On August 5, 2008, Mark was inducted into the Defense Attache Hall of Fame for those who have served with great distinction. In May 2009 he was awarded the Claymont HS Foundation 11th Annual Alumni Award; presented for lifetime leadership in his chosen field.



Mark was a lifelong learner and in retirement began in-depth study of the Holy Bible. His inquisitive mind and heart evolved into a deep faith. He was an adherent of Newspring Church.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11 at Newspring Church, 1150 S. Main St., Springboro, OH, The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with a funeral service following at 12:30 pm. Masks are required along with social distancing. In lieu of flowers,contributions can be made to Children's Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.



