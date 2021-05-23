PIATT, John E.



Age 77, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021. John was born in West Liberty, Ohio, on December 8, 1943. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Jane (Piatt) Freese and Jim Freese. John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years,



Marty Piatt; children, Dave



(Karen) Piatt, Dan (Kris) Piatt and Diane Gutierrez; grandchildren, Hudson, Faith, Levi and Serrano; brother Gale (Jeannie) Freese; beloved dog, Isha; and Kentucky relatives. John graduated from Springfield South in 1961 and joined the Air Force. His aptitude scores were off the charts, so he was assigned to the missile crew where he worked on ICBM rockets throughout the west. In 1965, John returned to Ohio to begin a career at NCR until his retirement in 1993. He later built houses, sold real estate and worked for Union Savings Bank as a loan



officer. John and Marty enjoyed a colorful life together traveling the country and sharing memorable times with friends. He enjoyed golf and never saw a bad shot, fishing, animals,



visiting his kids and grandkids, and was a whiz at crossword puzzles. John was brilliant, exuded positivity, love, kindness, and acceptance of everyone. John loved the Lord and read the Bible daily. John touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2:30 pm with service following at 4:00 pm at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., in Centerville. A celebration of life immediately following at the Presidential.

