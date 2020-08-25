PIATT, Emma L. Emma L. Piatt, 92, of New Carlisle, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born August 4, 1928, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Anna Mae and Milton A. Haws. Emma, with a kind and generous nature, enjoyed reading, gardening, and caring for her dog, Zoe. She also shared a life-long love of swimming and playing Scrabble with her friends and family. Survivors include Emma's three daughters and one son, Sally (Joe) Zaluski of Plain City, Ohio, Julie (Ron) Maynard of New Carlisle, Ohio, Polly Hoffman of New Carlisle, Ohio, Andrew (Brenda Bridges) Piatt of Saint Stephen, Minnesota; nine grandchildren include, Zachary and Katelin Zaluski, Brooke, Tyler and Ashley Maynard, Elliott and Jesse Hoffman, Aurelia and Mae Rose Piatt and six great-grandchildren. Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Harold Piatt; grandson, Alex Piatt and granddaughter, Natasha Hoffman. Wright State University has accepted Emma's gift to the Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date in her beloved hills of southern Ohio. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Dayton or to a favorite animal rescue.

