PIATT, Clarence Ronald "Ron"



Passed away March 21, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. He was born to Clarence William and Edith (Winkler) Piatt on his



father's 25th birthday. Ron was a 1951 graduate of Dixie High School in New Lebanon. He



attended Capital University and graduated from the



University of Dayton with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering, and later received a Master's Degree from Xavier University. Ron retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1994. He served in the Ohio National Guard. Ron was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.



Ron enjoyed sailing at Grand Lake, St. Mary's, Ohio, and the Chesapeake Bay. He loved to tend to his flowers and vegetables. Ron will always be remembered by his sense of humor, his love of nature, and having an incredibly kind heart.



Ron is survived by his wife of 14 years, Denise (Day); the mother of his children, Barbara (Bowman); his daughters, Julia Kneiss, and Beverly (Lori) Piatt; grandchildren, Phillip (Lisa) Kneiss, and Pamela Kneiss; great-granddaughters, Madison Kneiss, Michele Kneiss, Makenzi Kneiss, Wilhelmina Kneiss, Alexandria Chamblin; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a graveside service at the convenience of the family.

