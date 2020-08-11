PHIPPS, David A. David A. Phipps, age 70, of Lewisburg, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born on September 6, 1949, in Oak Ridge, TN, son of the late Joseph Ray & Lela Maxine (Carter) Phipps. David was in the Electrical Business for many years prior to being owner of Homework Electrical and worked for Harrison Township Trustees recently. David proudly served in the US Navy as a Boatswain's Mate from 1968 to 1972 in Vietnam. Member of the Lewisburg First United Church of Christ. Member of the Masonic Lodge. Preceded by sister, Deanna Burnett; brothers-in-law, Paul Burnett and Gary Brewer. Survived by wife of 33 years, Ellen A. Phipps; son, David J. (Linda) Phipps; sister, Peggy Brewer; brothers, Eddie (Barb) Phipps and Stevie Phipps; many nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

