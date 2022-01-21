PHILPOTT, Elsa "Lee"



Age 88, of Waynesville, passed away Sat., Jan. 8, 2022.



Lee graduated from Rushville High School, class of '51, and graduated from nursing school in 1953. She worked nearly 30 years as a nurse.



Renovating, decorating, and furnishing her home, historically known as the John and Clara Funkey House, became a major hobby. She was always proud of her home, for its beauty, grandeur, and historical significance to the town of Waynesville that she loved. She created a Bed & Breakfast in the back part of her home, aptly named the Cranberry Cottage. In addition, she proudly owned and operated My Wife's Antiques and Cranberry Corners Antiques & Vintage in Waynesville during the later part of her life. She volunteered with or was a member of numerous activities and causes, both in town and throughout the area, including the Museum at the Friends Home, the PEO, the Waynesville



Chamber of Commerce, and the Waynesville Antique and Merchants Association (WAMA). For years of dedicated



support to Waynesville, she was awarded Citizen of the Year by the Waynesville Chamber of Commerce.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick," in 2020; two daughters, Kim Slater and Nancy Lebsock; and her parents, Bryon and Georgia Horney. She is survived by two sons, Don Philpott and Eric (Daphne) Philpott; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Carter Horney; two nieces, Yvonne Hamilton and Yvette Seal; and dear friend of over 50 years, Wilma Grace.



The family will receive friends 10 AM - 12 PM Sat., Jan. 22 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A celebration of life service will held immediately following the visitation at 12 PM on Sat., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Miami



Cemetery, Corwin. If desired, contributions may be made to the Museum at the Friends Home. Condolences at



www.stubbsconner.com