Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PHILLIPS, Judith Ann

Age 72, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her residence. She is now reunited with her four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Tim Phillips; two sons, Timmy and Jason; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Graveside

services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating.

Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com.

