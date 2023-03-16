Phillips, Jack L.



Jack L. Phillips, age 79, of Kettering, formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on March 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Sue, daughters Rebecca and Lisa, son Steve, parents Dean and Evelyn, and his sister Donna Napier. Jack is survived by his brother Jerry; sister Deana Parker; his beloved granddaughters Bobbie May and Catherine Sue (Rob) Long; great grandchildren Oliver May, Robert Jr. and Jordan Long along with other loved ones and friends. Jack was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, Class of 1963, and was retired from Associated Spring after 26 years. Jack had a passionate interest in collecting and building model trains and vintage cars, as well as attending train shows. Papaw Jack enjoyed family breakfasts, gallivanting with his brother Jerry and spending time with his granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Papaw Jack's memory. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

