Phillips, George Edwin



George Edwin Phillips went to his eternal home on Sunday, October 20, 2024. He was born November 12, 1938, to Grace Sheets Phillips and Franklin George Phillips in Dayton, Ohio. Ed's two older brothers served in WWII and returned home to help their father with his sand and gravel company in Beavercreek. His family moved to Beavercreek when Ed was in the seventh grade, and he quickly made Beavercreek his home, getting involved in sports at school and running a bulldozer at work. Ed had dreams of going to college, and football was his way in. Despite having polio as a child, he became a stand-out athlete. Bowling Green State University offered him a football-grant-in-aid, and he worked hard to make the starting line and was part of the National Football Championship team in 1959. Ed married Diane Ruth Phillips (his wife of 64 years) and returned to Beavercreek to join the family business which grew with his leadership. He researched ways to pass a family business down to the next generation, and was proud of his nephews and sons who came to work with him. He was active in Peace Lutheran Church, where he and his family have been members for over 60 years. He was elected to the Beavercreek Charter Commission. Memberships in Beavercreek, Fairborn and Dayton Chambers of Commerce were important to him (he and his brothers Don and Dick, (both deceased) were named Beavercreek Businessmen of the year in 1978. He served on the Greene County Airport Authority, was president of the Greene County YMCA, and a member of both Wright State University's Foundation Board and Bowling Green State University's Alumni Board. Ed was involved in professional organizations and several service groups. He and his wife Diane were the E.G. Shaw recipients in 1995, and the prestigious E.J. Nutter Award in 2006. One of his greatest honors was the Masonic 33rd degree. But his biggest pride was in his family: Brad (Patti), Larry (Sheila), Matt (Patti), Becca (Bill) his 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He loved watching them grow up and was delighted in the times they spent at Shawnee Lake. He also loved his many nieces and nephews. Ed considered himself blessed with many friends and tried to share his good fortune with others. There will be a visitation, Thursday, October 24 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. There will also be a visitation at church, Friday, October 25 starting at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of Ed's life at 12:00 pm with Reverend Stephen Kimm presiding. Ed will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Valley Memory Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ed may be made to Violence Free Futures (www.violencefreefutures.org). To share a special memory of Ed with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com