Phillips, Esther

PHILLIPS (Wilson),



Esther L.



Beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022, in Springboro, OH. She was born September 18, 1925, in



Leroy, IL, to the late Joseph C. and Libby Christian Wilson. Raised in Morehead, KY, she moved to Dayton, OH, during the early days of WWII, joining other young women in the



"Rosie the Riveter" era who went to work in the factories



during the War.



In the summer of 1945, she met and fell in love with Sergeant Luther Phillips, a handsome returning soldier. After a whirlwind romance, they married and raised three children. In



retirement, the adventuresome couple traveled throughout the United States in a camper van visiting fifty-one states. Their love affair lasted for seventy-one years until his passing in 2016.



Esther is survived by Patricia and Larry Daum, her daughter and son-in-law of Palm City, FL and John and Lynn Phillips, her son and daughter- in law, of Jupiter, FL. Always a loving and caring grandmother, GG will be missed by grandchildren,



Terry and Elizabeth Daum of Chattanooga, TN, Amanda and David Meyers of St. Augustine, FL, Angela and Johnny Parker of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and great-grandchildren Melissa, Sydney, Jonathan, Madison and Jack. She is also survived by her sister Corinne Wilson and dozens of cherished nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Phillips was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and Elmer Wilson;



sisters Edna White, Edith Black and Margaret Cline; son David Phillips and granddaughter Kimberly Daum.



Esther lived in Centerville, OH, for more than fifty years and this beautiful, elegant lady will be remembered as a devoted friend and neighbor. While she was very active in her children's activities as a scout leader and band parent, she began a successful career as a fine jewelry salesperson. She had many loyal customers from her years at Weber Jewelers and Pridgen Jewelers.



Esther was a long-time member of Belmont United Methodist Church and proud member of Belmont Chapter Order of Eastern Star for more than 60 years. She was a Past Matron and long- time chair of the Chaplains' Club.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 1:00 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Road. Burial in Centerville Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 am until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Cripple Children's hospital 3229 Burnet Ave Cincinnati OH 45229 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave.



Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences www.tobiasfuneral.com.



Family has requested everyone wear a mask.

