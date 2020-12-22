PHILLIPS, Emma J. "Jean"



Age 86 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday,



December 19, 2020, at the Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. She was born on July 8, 1934, in Big Stone Gap, VA, the daughter of the late Ewing & Dora Miller. Mrs. Phillips was a retired employee of Inland with 31 years of services and a member of the Miami Shores Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Phillips, her son Douglas W. "Doug" Phillips, sister Thelma Bailey, 7 brothers James,



Richard, Hobart, Carl, Bill, Ray & Cecil Miller, and by her



sister-in-law Alice Miller.She is survived by her 4 nieces



Barbara Bailey, Brenda Tinney, Debbie Kuhn, & Sherill Funk, nephew Eddie Miller, daughter-in-law Christy Phillips, 2 granddaughters Melissa Bowman & Amy Phillips, 3 great-grandchildren Nathan (Destiny) Bowman, Nicholas Bowman and Hayden Huffman, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody



officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Emma J. "Jean" Phillips, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

