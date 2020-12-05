PHILLIPS, Ellen



Ellen was born July 8th, 1950, in New York City, New York.. She died Dec 1st, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Philips; her parents



Clifford and Arlene (Simonton) Franks; and her brother John Franks. She is survived by her daughter Tammy (Douglas) Hass of Springfield; 4 grandkids Amber M. Wolfe of Troy, Mindy S. Frost (fiancée Ted Harper) of Springfield, Samantha (Shawn) Strunk and John Hass of Miamisburg; 13 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandson; 3 brothers Clifford (Frances) Franks Raymond (Linda) Franks and Richard (Kathy) Franks; and 2 sisters Arlene (Ken) Harrell, and Lori Franks. She loved Betty Book, playing bingo, Christmas and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



