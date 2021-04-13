PHILLIPS, Douglas

PHILLIPS, Sr., Douglas M. "Mouse"



Of West Alexandria, long time member of the Eaton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, went to sleep, Friday, April 9 at Kettering Hospital. He was born March 25, 1942, in Sunbright, TN. He was beloved by all who knew him, and Doug never met a stranger. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you know there was nothing he would not do to help someone in need. Doug needed nothing more than a lively basketball game, his



mother's chicken and dumplings on the stove, and his family around him to be truly joyful. He will be missed by his



brothers, JD (Phyllis), Jack (Beth), and John (Marty); nieces, nephews, and in-laws; his son, Doug Jr. (Susan); his great- grandchildren and grandchildren, Kate and Jenna, as well as Tyler; and his beloved wife, Bonnie, of 45 years. Sleep well, Douglas. Services to be determined. www.RLCFC.com.

