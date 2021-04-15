PHILLIPS, Dale Lynn



Dale Lynn Phillips, of Augusta, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was 67. Dale was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 12, 1953. He was one of three sons born in Hamilton to Bill Lee Phillips of Greensboro, GA, and the late Lois Jean Marcum Phillips. He graduated from Cherry Creek High School in Denver, CO. Dale had a long and successful 25 year career



as Operations Manager for Coleman Flooring and tile, located in Illinois. Dale moved to Augusta, GA, in 2018, where he became Sales Manager at the Augusta Weinberger's furniture store retiring early this year. His interests included golfing, fishing, snow and water skiing. He attended Walker United Methodist Church in Greensboro.



Survivors include his father, Bill Phillips of Greensboro, GA; his devoted, loving soulmate, Renee Doeden of Augusta, GA; daughter, Kristin Passaglia and husband Matt of Highlands Ranch, CO; son, Matthew Phillips and wife Kimmy of Huntley, IL; brothers, Douglas Phillips and wife Margaret of Greensboro, GA, and Darrell Phillips of Greensboro, GA; four grandchildren, Alina and Ani Phillips and Sienna and Andrew Passaglia; other relatives and many friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Memorials in Dale's honor can be made to the Georgia Chapter of the National MS Society, Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626 is in charge of local arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

