PHILLIPS, Christopher Thomas



Age 32, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born on October 6, 1988, the son of Thomas E. Phillips, and Gail (Hakala) Eldridge. Chris graduated from Graham High School and then Clark State College with an associate degree in Criminal Justice, Chris was consistently on the Dean's List and a member of Epsilon Pi Tau and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Societies. He added joy to the lives of so many with his infectious laugh and had a penchant for mischief with a great sense of humor. He was a hard worker, generous, and charming; his kindness and compassion were magnified in his love for animals, especially his favorite dog, Bubba. He exhibited a strong belief in the Lord, and always relied on Him through even the toughest times. A member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, he would often share with others about prayer, hope, and faith. He is survived by his parents; his son Carstan Perkins, former wife Chrissy Phillips, stepdaughters Whitney Shaw and Haven Musick; stepfather, Ollie Eldridge; stepsister Karla Davis. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph (Harriet) Phillips, and The Rev. Dr. Wendell (Betty) Hakala; and stepsister, Kelly Eldridge. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Springfield Soup Kitchen or Caring Kitchen of Urbana. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through



