PHILLIANS, Sheryle Eileen



Sheryle Eileen Phillians, 72, of Springfield, passed away January 17, 2022, at Southbrook Healthcare Center., She was born April 17, 1949, in Greenfield, Ohio, the daughter of Seymour and Erma (Beechler) Radcliffe. Survivors include two daughters, Dawn (David) Massengill and Kimberly (Tim) Bush; son-in-law, Mark Senter; grandchildren, Nicole (Nick) Moody, Anthony (Jamie) Senter, Kritsa (Charles) Fox, T.J. Bush, Ryan Bush, and Kaitlyn Bush; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Phillians in 2002; daughter, Lori Senter; siblings, Leo Forrest, Virgil Forrest, Joe Radcliffe,



Delores Hutchison, Wanda Walker, and Carolyn Sue Dunbar. The family would like to thank the staff at Southbrook Healthcare Center for the excellent care they took of Sheryle. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Inurnment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

