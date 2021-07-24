journal-news logo
PHILBECK, Roger

PHILBECK, Roger Steven

73, born October 9, 1947, died July 20, 2021, due to complications from surgery. He was

preceded in death by his

parents, Roy and Edna Philbeck, a brother, Larry Wayne Philbeck, and a sister, Juanita Philbeck. He is survived by his companion, Myrtle Philbeck, a sister, Joan Philbeck Jones, his son, Ryan and

multiple extended family

members. Roger worked at GE throughout his career as an

industrial engineer. He was involved with the design of the Hill-ROM hospital bed. A lover of all music, he enjoyed

listening and playing whenever he could. A Celebration of Life gathering for close friends and family members will be announced at a later time.

