PHILBECK, Roger Steven



73, born October 9, 1947, died July 20, 2021, due to complications from surgery. He was



preceded in death by his



parents, Roy and Edna Philbeck, a brother, Larry Wayne Philbeck, and a sister, Juanita Philbeck. He is survived by his companion, Myrtle Philbeck, a sister, Joan Philbeck Jones, his son, Ryan and



multiple extended family



members. Roger worked at GE throughout his career as an



industrial engineer. He was involved with the design of the Hill-ROM hospital bed. A lover of all music, he enjoyed



listening and playing whenever he could. A Celebration of Life gathering for close friends and family members will be announced at a later time.

