PFOUTS, Robert R.



Age 84, of Vandalia (Ohio), passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. Bob was born February 4, 1938, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert Charles and Loretta June (Boyd) Pfouts. In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jean (Stevens) Pfouts, in 2003. He was retired as a Mechanical Engineer with Wall Colmonoy in both Cincinnati and Dayton. During his career he was awarded several patents in the Aviation Industry. Bob was an avid golfer and was a long-time member of the Miami Valley Golf Club. Bob is survived by his loving wife of the past 16 years, Marcia Grove-Pfouts; one daughter, Cindy Snyder (Gary); one grandchild, Kaitlyn "Kate" Kalwanaski (Dane); and by his extended family and many good friends. Bob's body will be cremated and a private inurnment service will be held at a later date in Kentucky. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

