Pflaumer, Karen

Pflaumer (Kaiser), Karen K.



Karen K. Pflaumer went home to meet her Lord Jesus on October 10, 2024. Born to Oscar E. and Esther B. Kaiser on June 12, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio. Married to Phillip F. Pflaumer on June 9, 1962. Devoted wife, mother, Grammy and Great Grammy. She is survived by her four daughters: Susie (Sean) Hassett, Anne (Mark) Lunt, Emily (Michael) de Villiers, Laura (Bryan) Timm, and 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 from 5-8 pm at Charles C Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH.



Funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front Street, Hamilton, OH on Sunday October 13, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. Memorials in Karen's honor can be sent to Zion Lutheran Church or "Graceworks Enhanced Living" at Graceworks Lutheran Social Services, Development Office, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Dayton, OH 45459-7400 or at https://graceworks.org/support/donate/. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



