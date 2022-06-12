PFIRRMAN, Richard W.



Age 95, of Hamilton, died Monday, January 24th, 2022, in Estero, Florida. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 17th, 1926, the son of Elmer and Marie (Hennring), and was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School. Mr. Pfirrman worked for DieBold, Inc. for 40 years. He was a member of St. Ann Church, was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Bass Masters Fishing Club, Life Member of Hamilton B.P.O. Elks #93, and a Life Member of Optimist International.



Survivors include, son, Richard, grandson Lance and Kelli (Emmons) Pfirrman, grandchildren Delaney (8), Connor (10), sister-in-law Mary Pfirrman (Applegate) (Mel, deceased) and many nieces and nephews.



Mass will be offered at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 18th at St. Ann's Church, at the corner of Clinton Ave. and Pleasant Ave., in Hamilton. Visitation to be held in back of the church prior to mass. Graveside service will be conducted at a later date, for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice Society.

