PFIRRMAN, John C.



Age 62, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 29, 1959, to Melvin and Mary (Applegate) Pfirrman. John was a proud graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School, class of 1978 and attended Cincinnati State where he studied computer programming. John co-founded Computer Professionals Unlimited in the early days of information technology. This was the beginning of a successful career that led to the privilege of serving as Vice President of Information Delivery at PNC Bank. John also enjoyed giving back to his community and served in various roles with the Hamilton West Side Little League. He also enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors, but above all, John loved spending time with his family. John will be dearly missed by his wife, Cynthia Pfirrman; his children, Kyle (Cassondra) Pfirrman and Kristin (Joseph) Stewart; his mother, Mary Pfirrman; his siblings, Doug (Susan) Pfirrman and Vicki (Joe) Niehaus; his grandchildren; Parker, Peyton, James, Josie, and one on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends that are too numerous to list by name. John is reunited in Heaven with his father, Mel Pfirrman. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. To continue John's fight, please consider a donation in his memory to the Kidney Cancer Association, www.kidneycancer.org.

