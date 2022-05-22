journal-news logo
X

PFIRMAN, Carol

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PFIRMAN (Honerlaw),

Carol Jean

Age 80, born August 12, 1941, originally of Hamilton, Ohio, and long-time resident of Sycamore Township, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, James F. Pfirman. Carol was the proud mother of 3, Joanne Neumann, Dan Pfirman, and David Pfirman (Donna Pfirman, spouse); 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Neumann Schuerman, Ellen Neumann, Ian Neumann, Daniel Pfirman, and Jimmy Pfirman; 2 great-grandchildren, Gabriel Schuerman, Xander Pfirman, and many nieces and nephews. Carol also had many dear friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Bertha Honerlaw, sister Lois Honerlaw Adduci, and grandchild Miranda Lane. A celebration of life and memorial for Carol to be announced. The

family would like to express our deep thanks to the care and support given by the Hospice of Cincinnati. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the National Cancer

Society, Hospice of Cincinnati, or a charity of your choice.

Carol's dearest love was her family and friends. Condolences may also be sent to 9097 Eldora Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45236.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top