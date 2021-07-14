PFEIFFER, Kenneth L.



Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 13, 1935, in Pekin, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley Area all his life. He graduated from Wayne High School Class of 1953. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed in Production Planning and Scheduling at Armco Steel retiring in 1983. He also was a bus driver for Madison Township retiring from that in 2003. Ken and his wife had an on-site vegetable stand on their farm in Overpeck for several years. He was a member of St. Luke Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir. Then he became a member of Collinsville Presbyterian Church where he played piano and was a part-time organist at Blue Ball Presbyterian Church. Ken enjoyed his hobby of looking up diesel and steam locomotive trains and John Deere Tractors. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to the Miami Valley Hospice for their loving and professional care of their father and mother during their illnesses. Preceding him in death were his parents, Herbert and Thelma (Cornell) Pfeiffer; his wife, Barbara J. Pfeiffer on June 27, 2021; and one son, William "Bill" Pfeiffer. He is survived by four children, Kevin Pfeiffer, Steve (Beth) Pfeiffer, David (Martha) Pfeiffer and Rick (Valerie) Pfeiffer; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; one brother Russell "Fritz" Pfeiffer; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 12:00 noon with Chaplain Andral Gooden officiating. Interment will be next to his wife at Hickory Flat Cemetery, St. Clair Township, Butler County, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com