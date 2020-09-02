PEYTON, Nancy Price 93, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020, at Lebanon Health Care Center. Born October 18, 1926, in Mayodan, NC, to William H. and Salone (nee: Price) Robertson. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Peyton, Sr. and her son, Timothy Peyton, she is survived by her son, Robert S. Peyton Jr. of Lebanon, one brother, William H. Robertson, Jr, 2 grandchildren, Abigail and Elizabeth Peyton and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

