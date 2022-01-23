PETTY, Robert H.



Robert H. Petty, age 91, of Fairfield, Ohio, was born on July 18, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, and passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired as the regional manager of Roadway Trucking for several years. Mr. Petty was married to Helen Petty and she preceded him in death on April 21, 2021, after 71 years of marriage. He is survived by two children Robert (Sally) Petty and Margaret (John) Bergen; two grandchildren Rachael (John) Griepentrog and Maeghan Boucher; four great-grandchildren Brady and Sarah Griepentrog, Cole Boucher, and Callan Michel; and one sister Margie Plaster. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Mr. Petty was also preceded in death by two sisters Esther Duff and Jean Harris. The family will conduct a memorial service for Mr. Petty at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com