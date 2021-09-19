PETTITT,



Margaret Colwell



Age 81, of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Margaret was a Machine Operator for Efftec, retiring



after 31 years of service and she was an avid bingo player. She was preceded in death by her son, Lonnie Colwell; and



parents, Fred and Nora Couch Colwell. Margaret is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Vernon and Amy Gibson, Clarence Lee Jr. and Michelle Jones; brother and sister-in-law, William "Wig" and Donna Colwelll; grandchildren, Dusty and Shannon Colwell, Joey and Megan Gibson, Samantha Gibson and Brandy Wells; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home.

