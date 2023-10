Petry (Bashore), Juanita J.



Age 97, of Troy, OH, passed away October 15, 2023. Viewing is 2-4 PM on Sunday, October 22 at the funeral home. Hale-Sarver FH, West Milton, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

