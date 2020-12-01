PETRY, Donald Ray



74 of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born October 3, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to Dale and Velma (Jones) Petry who preceded him in death. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra (Early) Petry, daughters, Beth (David) Whipp, Heather (Cory) Linder; grandchildren Cameron, Casey and Collin Whipp, Madison and Mason Linder. Also surviving are his siblings, twin brother Ron (Donna) Petry, Ed (Sharon) Petry, Donna Gammeter, Karen (Tom) Leedy, several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends Gary (Debbie) Adams, Lloyd Turner. Donald was a 1964 graduate of Dixie High School and the Hobart School of Welding. He retired in 2008 from General Motors after 42 years of service. He enjoyed games and puzzles, but most of all loved watching his grandchildren play sports, being with family and his grand-dogs. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be a walk-through visitation, Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood. Private graveside services will be held at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Donald may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the American Heart Association. To leave a message or share a special memory with Donald's family, please visit:



