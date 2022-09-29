PETRO, James E.



March 28, 1936 - Sept. 22, 2022



Age 86, of College Corner, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022. James was born March 28, 1936, in West College Corner, Indiana, the son of Russel and Naomi (nee: Paxton) Petro. After completing the eighth grade, James left schooling to go to work on the family farm. At the age of 19, he met the love of his life Judy, and they were able to spend 64 years of marriage together before Judy's passing in the spring of 2021. James loved to travel, traveling to many places on his motorcycle, then later with his motor home. He worked for 50 years for Moraine Materials as a Maintenance Supervisor before retiring in 2010. He loved to fish, play bingo, and just be with his family.



Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Petro. He leaves behind his daughter Patricia (David) DeMarco; grandson Adam (Amanda) DeMarco; granddaughter Ashley (Jacob) Boehmler; 2 great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kayden DeMarco; sisters Jean (Elmer) Mason, Judy (Bill) Thacker and sister-in-law Mary Petro; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and dear friends.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 01, 2022, at 11am at Beechwood Cemetery, with Dennis Baum officiating. In lieu of flowers, donate to Hospice of Cincinnati.

