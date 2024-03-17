Peterson, Brian Joseph "Petey"



Peterson, Brian "Petey", 55 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024. He was born in Springfield on April 3, 1968 the son of John E. and Theresa (Vance) Peterson. He was working as a chef at O'Reilly's Pub in Columbus. Brian was a 1986 North High School graduate and an avid Notre Dame, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. Survivors include his mother, Theresa Peterson; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel (Mickey) Peterson; sister, Elaine Newman and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Peterson; brother, John V. Peterson; niece, Shelby Peterson; beloved partner, Molly Greene and his maternal and paternal grandparents. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 p.m.



