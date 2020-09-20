X

PETERSEN, Karl

PETERSEN, Karl Age 88 of Beavercreek Ohio passed away on September 10, 2020. Karl was a Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by two children, Patrick and Kathleen. Survived by wife Edie and children Colleen (Steve) McCoart, Maureen Petersen, Robert (Amy) Petersen, Andrea (Ed) Phillips, Fred (Ann) Edwick and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the ALS Association.

