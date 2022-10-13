PETERS, Roy Gardner "Pete"



Age 60, passed away on October 6, 2022, at his home in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by his family and friends after a 6 month battle with leukemia.



Roy retired from the Dayton Daily Newspaper after 35 years as a Journeyman Pressman in October 2017.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and William Peters. Brother, Arthur Peters. Sisters, Anna Bledsoe and Alice Johnson.



Roy is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Jonakaye Peters. Daughter, Amanda (Michael) Noble. Three step-children; Shane Freshour, Breanne Zwirner and Travis Zwirner. Five grandchildren; Haley Foster, Connor Peters, Anna Noble, Ella Noble and Uriah Landers. Sisters, Melissa Wilson-Terry and Michelle (Stephen) Browning. Brother, Charlie Peters. Best friends Scott Lindon and Bernard Thompson.



Per Roy's request there will not be a funeral service. Instead, out of Roy's natural generosity he donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.



To honor Roy's memory, we are holding a celebration of life event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the VFW Post 9927 located at 3316 Wilmington Pike Kettering, Ohio 45429 starting at 2:30 PM. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The James Comprehensive Cancer Center at The Ohio State University.

