PETERS, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 90 of Clayton, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob owned and



operated Peters Construction and Peters Excavating for many years. He was always very proud to show all the homes and buildings he built and excavated. He also served as councilman for the City of Clayton from 1978-2013. Bob was a longtime active member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren and a former board member for the Dayton Gems Hockey



Association. He was a member of the AMVETS, V.F.W., American Legion, Moose Lodge, Farmersville Masonic Lodge # 214



F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Shrine. He enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, and spending time at their Florida home in Nokomis. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Shari and Dr. Richard Scharrer of Oakwood, grandchildren: Kari Peters Apfelbeck, Brad Peters, Blake Peters, Emily (Will) Bohn, Erin (Seth) McAfee, Abigail (Alex) Zorniger, great grandchildren: Elijah Apfelbeck, Joshua Gunsualey, Lillian Bohn, Eleanor Bohn, Jacob Seth "Jack:



McAfee Jr., Goldie Jane McAfee, brother-in-law: Don Etter of Brookville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years: Jane (Etter) Peters, son: Jeffrey Scott Peters, parents: Elbert and Della (Smith) Peters, sisters: Martha Wolf, Janice Peters, Iva Faye Peters and sister-in-law: Gloria Etter. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Trissel Cemetery in New Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. To view the service for Bob and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

